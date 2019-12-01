Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol have reopened a second route to and from Big Bear as the long holiday weekend comes to an end. Visitors to Big Bear now have two ways to exit the mountains.
Highway 38 to Redlands and Highway 18 to Lucerne Valley are open, but chains are required. All vehicles except those with four-wheel and all-wheel drive and snow tires on all vehicles must have chains or traction devices. All vehicles must carry chains.
State Route 330 is also open, but Highway 18 between Big Bear and Green Valley Lake remains closed at this time.
SR 330 is open in both directions all motorists. SR 18 is open on the front side to Green Valley Lake - no Big Bear access. SR 38 is open to Big Bear and so is SR 18 from Lucerne. Bring chains R 2 conditions. Be safe and have patience. https://t.co/DWmXqRljRt pic.twitter.com/FFXeEyF57p— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 1, 2019
Motorists are advised to use caution on mountain roads. Traffic delays are possible. Yesterday's single route to Big Bear from Lucerne Valley was a six or more hour drive for those attempting to reach Big Bear. As weekend visitors head home, delays due to chain controls and those who ignore them, as well as heavy traffic could mean a long journey off the mountain. Those who can wait until Monday should consider doing so.
Today's temperatures will be warmer, in the low 40s during the day. Monday and Tuesday will also be warmer, in the 40s with partly cloud skies until Wednesday when another storm system could bring more snow to the mountains.
As road conditions change, this story will be updated. Download the Big Bear Now app, free for Apple and Andriod operating system, for the up to date road and weather conditions and all Big Bear news.
