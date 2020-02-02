Jack Sayers is counting his blessings Sunday, Feb. 2. Sayers, 40, of Los Angeles, was rescued by emergency personnel after being injured during a hike in the area of San Gorgonio Mountain on Feb. 1.
San Gorgonio, the highest peak in Southern California, is covered in ice and snow. Sayers was well equipped for the conditions with crampons and an ice axe to traverse the steep terrain. During his hike, Sayers slipped and started to slide down the ice, but was able to arrest his fall by using his ice axe.
In the process, Sayers was injured and was unable to safely walk his way out of the remote area. He activated a personal locator beacon, which routed his GPS coordinates to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s dispatch.
Sheriff’s patrol helicopter 40 King 1, crewed by Deputy Paul Kowalski and Deputy Brad Heard, responded to the area where Sayers’ beacon was set off. After a brief search, Sayers was not found.
The flight crew located foot tracks in the snow leading to Dry Lake. The flight crew followed the tracks and located Sayers walking across a snow-covered Dry Lake at the 9,200-foot level. Sayers appeared to be in distress and in need of assistance, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s press release.
Kowalski landed the helicopter and maneuvered it in such a way to prevent the weight of the aircraft from sinking into the snow. Heard exited the helicopter and walked across the snow to contact Sayers, who confirmed he was injured and unable to continue hiking. Sayers was assisted aboard the helicopter and was flown to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department commends Sayers for his preparedness while hiking in the unforgiving environment during the winter months. Because Sayers carried and activated his personal locator beacon, he was quickly found and rescued from an area where there is no cellphone reception. Hikers are encouraged to remain in their location of activation and now wander away to expedite rescue efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.