Dehydration and heat proved to be a serious combination for two hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail east of Lake Silverwood July 27.
Douglas Hill, 62, and his son, Casey, 28,were hiking on the PCT when Douglas suffered from dehydration and heat related illness.
When Douglas lost consciousness Casey used his cellphone to call 911.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s helicopter, 40King5, responded to the GPS location given by Casey’s phone. The helicopter crew located the two hikers on the PCT, 2 miles east of Deep Creek Hot Springs. The crew determined a hoist rescue was needed and requested the assistance of Air Rescue 306.
Air Rescue 306 responded to the location and lowered a rescue medic to the hikers. Both were placed in rescue harnesses and hoisted into the helicopter. They were transported to Bowen Ranch and released to medical personnel.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public about the dangers of hiking in the mountains and desert. Without proper experience and preparation, this type of activity can lead to serious injury or death.
