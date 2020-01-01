The last time Big Bear got this much snow before January was in 2008. That year Big Bear Lake received 30.5 inches of snow from October through December.
Mother Nature came up a half-inch short to tying the record in 2019.
According to the National Weather Service’s San Diego regional office, Big Bear Lake recorded 30 inches of snow during the same period. It’s the second snowiest winter on record prior to January for Big Bear since 1960. Snowfall data is not available prior to 1960, Brotherton said.
“There are some years where we are missing data, so it’s not really completely accurate, but it’s interesting,” said James Brotherton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.