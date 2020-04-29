Volunteers from the San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust were busy removing more than five truckloads of trash along a creek in Big Bear Lake on April 28. The trash came from a couple of homeless camps located near City Hall on property owned by the Land Trust.
Karla Kellems of the Land Trust said the city contacted the organization about the encampments, resulting in the last-minute clean-up operation. Eight volunteers, along with Jim Dubuque of city Code Enforcement and Big Bear Sheriff’s Deputy Destiny Derryberry, also participated in the clean-up. Derryberry discovered the homeless camps.
The largest of the encampments was built among the willows lining the creek. Dirt, tarps and branches created a campsite that extended several feet.
Derryberry said the homeless man who was living there has been advised not to return to the camp. Kellums believes the other camp was abandoned during the winter.
The Land Trust site is part of the property that includes the location of the old drive-in theater and called the Metcalf Preserve. The encampments were located behind the Clean Bear Site. Dubuque speculated that much of the trash found in the encampments came from the Clean Bear Site.
Earlier this year, Land Trust volunteers cleared several truckloads of trash from property it owns in the Sand Canyon area. That trash had been left behind by the homeless, Kellems said.
“This is the worst we’ve seen it,” Kellems said as they loaded another truckload to take to the roll-off dumpster donated by Big Bear Disposal. “Unfortunately I feel it’s going to get worse. So many people are out of work.”
The Mountain Homeless Coalition reports with most motels on the mountain shut down because of COVID-19 it has been a challenge for the Coalition to find housing for the homeless. The Mountain Homeless Coalition is participating in
#GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving on Tuesday, May 5, to help raise money to house the homeless in the mountain communities.
For more information, email Daniel Pensabene at Danielp@mtnhomeless.com.
The property owned by the Land Trust in Sand Canyon and in the Metcalf Preserve is protected land. The 31 acres in the Metcalf Preserve near City Hall is home to endangered plant species including the Bear Valley birdfooted checkerbloom and the San Bernardino bluegrass. It is also habitat for the California dandelion, although that plant has not been seen in the area since the 1970s.
Kellums said the organization will post no camping and no campfire signs in the area.
