You can shelter in place and shout out your thanks to Big Bear’s essential workers and first responders at the same time. On Sunday, May 17, Big Bear Connected hosts “The Joyful Noise Car Parade” at
3 p.m. Show your thanks for all the people who have been working to keep Big Bear safe and supplied with what the Valley needs. They are our Big Bear heroes.
“Connie Friel brought the idea to us,” said Beth Wheat, one of the founders of the Big Bear Connected group. “We’ve seen examples of it in other parts of the country. We thought it would be very uplifting.”
Decorate your cars with signs, streamers and balloons. Place a sign that reads “Parade Car” on the passenger side of the dashboard. Tune in the car radio to KBHR 93.3 FM and enjoy a special parade playlist while participating in the Joyful Noise Car Parade around the Valley. Honk, wave and shout as you pass by first responders, restaurant workers, post offices, grocery stores and more.
The Joyful Noise Car Parade is from
3 to 4:30 p.m. The caravan of cars assemble at Rathbun Drive in Moonridge at 2:30 p.m. to drive around the lake and beyond.
Submit messages to Thank Your Hero to Big Bear Connected page on Facebook or send to
bigbearconnected@gmail.com. There is a limit of 50 words per message.
Anyone can participate. Safe and social distance practices should be followed. The streets won’t be closed. Vehicles in the parade must obey traffic laws. When the ride begins, turn on your car lights and follow the car ahead of you. No passing.
Drivers and passengers must stay in their vehicles at all times, wear seatbelts, not hang outside of windows or ride in truck beds. Spectators, including cyclists and pedestrians, are asked to maintain social distance requirements and avoid congregating in large crowds.
Mayor Rick Herrick will lead the parade as it leaves the staging area at 3 p.m.
The parade will pass by the Bear Valley Community Hospital, the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, restaurants, fire stations, post offices, City Hall, groceries and pharmacies. Drivers are encouraged to honk their horns as they pass these facilities. Employees at these facilities are encouraged to watch the parade as it passes by.
Big Bear Connected is a channel for the Big Bear Community to share gifts, talents, entertainment and information through live and on-demand web content on the group’s YouTube channel — Big Bear Connected. The group also has a Facebook page and Instagram account. The group has more than 900 members on the Big Bear Connected Facebook page.
Wheat encourages contributors to the events and programs. Visit Big Bear Connected on Facebook for more information.
