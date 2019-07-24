The affordable housing crisis is creating a diverse homeless population in the state of California. That’s the what members of the Mountain Homeless Coalition see as they try to assist those living in the San Bernardino Mountains affected by the high cost of housing.
On July 22, members of the volunteer organization met in Blue Jay to discuss the latest developments in their quest to assist people who are in need of housing.
It’s not just about those traditionally seen as homeless, said Wendell Wilson, housing committee chairperson for the coalition. “What do we do when there are emergency needs?” Wilson asked. “This (issue) affects low income workers, the elderly, disabled and veterans. People can’t come up with the security deposit, the first and last month’s rent. A great number of people are paying 50 percent or more of their income just on rent.”
