Positive cases in San Bernardino County took the largest jump since tracking began of COVID-19, growing to 530 positive cases, a spike of 157.
Big Bear remains at five positive cases, three in the city of Big Bear Lake and two in the Big Bear City unincorporated area.
San Bernardino County reports 16 deaths associated with COVID-19.
According to the county, 5,670 people have been tested for COVID-19. The first positive case was posted on March 15.
Today, San Bernardino County formed a multiagency Nursing Facilities Task Force. The group is tasked with mitigating the spread of the coronavirus among the county’s most venerable. Dr. Erin Gustafson, San Bernardino County’s acting health officer, issued an order requiring nursing facilities to take certain measures to protect the elderly and health-compromised clients.
Prior to the county health officer’s order, Bear Valley Community Hospital took steps to protect its skilled nursing facility residents. The 13 residents were moved to Camp Oakes in the Lake William area of Big Bear City. The off-site location will allow the residents to be cared for out of the hospital in a safe and secure location.
As of today, Big Bear Fire Department personnel are wearing personal protective equipment to all medical aid calls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The firefighters and paramedics will don masks, eye protection, gowns and gloves during patient contacts.
On April 2, the county health officer also issued recommendations that any member of the public who ventures outside for essential business such as grocery shopping, should wear a face covering.
