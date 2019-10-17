The Big Bear Group of the Sierra Club meets Thursday, Oct. 17, to discuss water, traffic, biological impacts and more. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Big Bear Discovery Center.
Dr. Hugh Bialecki will provide information on the California State Water Resourses Board action in regard to the Nestle Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water issue. As the president of the Save our Forest Association, Bialecki and others spearheaded the opposition to Nestle taking water from Strawberry Creek.
Also on the agenda is an update on the Church of the Woods proposed project that will potentially impact mountain traffic circulation as well as threatened and endangered species. The plan is to bulldoze 300,000 cubic yards of dirt by removing all vegetation.
The meeting is at the Big Bear Discovery Center on North Shore Drive.
