March 15 is a day to remember for the Big Bear winter tourist industry. Alterra Mountain Company closed 15 North American ski resorts on
March 15, creating a domino effect in an industry dependent on winter snow.
Included on the company’s closure list is Big Bear Mountain Resort, which includes Bear Mountain and Snow Summit.
All lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services have been closed until further notice in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
For many in Big Bear it means the probable end to the winter season and possibly the loss of their jobs. The Southern California resorts typically close for the season after Easter, with many of its employees hired on a seasonal basis. The exact numbers are unknown as Alterra does not provide employee and financial data.
Big Bear Mountain Resort Wade Reeser said the resort will keep its website updated on its status, but the closure will continue for an undetermined time.
“First and foremost, we want to protect our guests, the community and our employees,” Reeser said. The situation is fluid, he said.
Other resorts under the Alterra umbrella that ceased operations on March 15 include Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado, Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain and June Mountain in California, Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont, Snowshoe in West Virginia, Tremlant in Quebec, Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah, and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. CMH was expected to continue operation until Saturday, March 21.
Rusy Gregory, CEO of Alterra Mountain Company said the decision is in the “best interest of our guests, employees and local communities.”
For questions regarding upcoming reservations, call the resort at
844-462-2327 or email
info@bbmr.com. Specify if you would like an activity change voucher or a refund. For more information about activity change vouchers, visit
www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
The resort is experiencing heavy call and email volume. Response time for emails is estimated at 72 hours.
With the closure of the resort, events at the resort are also canceled or postponed.
Big Bear Mountain Resort isn’t the only large venue to shut down operations. Snow Valley remained open two days longer than Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, but temporarily paused operations effective March 17.
“We realize this is disappointing news to the winter sports community and devastating news to our team members and to our local business community,” said Kevin Somes, Snow Valley general manager. “During this pause of our operations we will continue grooming the mountain to maintain our snow pack and will make snow as conditions permit. While we currently do not know how long this will last, we are ready at a moment’s notice to push the play button and resume operations.”
For more information on Snow Valley’s closure, visit
www.snow-valley.com or call 909-867-2751.
