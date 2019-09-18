Cortney Seifert Warmsley once said she and her husband, Marcus, would be doing the Cha Cha in their 80s. She didn’t expect to be doing it without Marcus.
1st Lt. Marcus Warmsley passed away Aug. 30 due to brain swelling. He had brain surgery on Aug. 19 and was released Aug. 27 from the hospital. Two days later he woke to massive pain and was hospitalized. He died on Aug. 30, but not without leaving a legacy of healing, hope and love.
Cortney and Marcus left Big Bear in 2014 after a number of years here. Cortney was born and raised in Big Bear and was a dancer from an early age. She founded Dancers Anonymous in 2008, teaching through the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District.
Cortney and Marcus’ life was a dance of love. They met on the dance floor when she was teaching at a friend’s studio and needed a male for a modern dance duet. Marcus was a student and tapped for the part. It was a duet that led to a lifetime dance, although it was cut short with Marcus’ untimely death.
For the full story CLICK HERE
