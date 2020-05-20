The inaugural Big Bear Film Summit has announced its lineup with 52 films including 12 feature-length, and 40 short films and music videos. But while you won’t be able to see these entries in person, the show will go on — virtually.
“While we looked forward to welcoming filmmakers, film artists and industry veterans to the beautiful locale of Big Bear Lake to enjoy and discover great films ... we all currently face the reality of the limitations created by the pandemic,” said Michael P. Hanson, Big Bear Film Summit executive director.
The virtual version of the Big Bear Film Summit is June 12-July 12. Made possible in great extent thanks to Visit Big Bear, the Big Bear Film Summit features film competition categories including U.S. narrative and documentary features and shorts, international narrative and documentary features and shorts, experimental and animated shorts, student shorts, music videos and a screenplay competition.
