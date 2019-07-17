Construction of a rock fall barrier on State Route 330 near Running Springs has begun. The $5 million Caltrans project was awarded to Spectrum Construction Group Inc. of Irvine to build the safety feature.
The project involves removing rock debris from the slope, excavating and reducing slope size and installing two rock-fall barriers at post miles 37 and 39.
Drainage installation began July 17. Motorists should expect delays during construction hours.
Beginning Sept. 9, a full closure will be in effect until Sept. 23. During this closure crews will perform rock scaling, slope excavations and construct the two rock-fall barriers. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid the closure.
Weather conditions may affect the operation.
