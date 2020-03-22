Big Bear High School students are lending a helping hand to the Valley’s senior population. The Interact Club announced last week it would provide a grocery shopping and delivery service. Club sponsor Julann Warren sent an update to the Big Bear Grizzly as the service moves into the second week of operation.
A Google phone number has been set up so that more than one volunteer can check and return calls. Seniors who need the service should now call 619-800-4894.
Shopping and delivery will take place on Wednesdays. Regular weekly or bi-weekly delivery is available. When placing an order, be sure to set up regular service if that is needed.
Payment options are cash (up to $50 at a time), credit card or reimbursement by check. Warren said the club is working out payment options with each grocery recipient on an individual basis.
Each volunteer is trained in health protocols before they can deliver groceries. Those making deliveries will usually, but not always, wear an Interact T-shirt for identification.
“We have received some calls asking for other services,” Warren said. “But for now, we are sticking just to helping the elderly with their grocery shopping. Interact is a small volunteer organization, and as word is getting out, the need is growing every day.”
