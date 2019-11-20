It’s been two months since Southern California experienced rain. That’s about to change, according to the National Weather Service.
A polar upper low dropped south and merged with tropical moisture and an old upper low on Nov. 19. Showers and thunderstorms developed Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The question for many Big Bear residents is will this be like most early-season storms and be less than expected, or is it really snow time in Big Bear?
The main storm arrives Wednesday, Nov. 20, as cold air sweeps into the region. That’s when the heaviest rainfall is expected, according to the National Weather Service. For Big Bear, it could mean snow. Those snow dances Big Bear residents have been doing may have worked.
Last week National Weather Service forecaster Matt Moreland was conservative when talking about the potential for a change in Southern California’s weather pattern. By the end of the week, that potential became a reality.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Heavy snow is expected for the San Bernardino Mountains including Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake and Fawnskin.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected above 6,000 feet with more than 10 inches above 7,000 feet. Elevations between 5,000 and 6,000 feet are expected to receive 1 to 4 inches of snow. Heaviest snowfall is expected during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.
