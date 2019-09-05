Five candidates completed applications for the vacant Bear Valley Community Healthcare District board seat. Four showed up for interviews Sept. 4 in a special board meeting at the hospital.
Beveraly Quaye, Perri Melnick, Linda Bulman and Greg Mote took turns sitting front and center before the board to answer questions and state their qualifications to become a member of the board. Brian Biscotti did not attend the meeting.
Quaye, who teaches nursing at Cal State-Fullerton, has been a full-time resident of Big Bear since October 2018. She spoke about the importance of retention of personnel.
Mote, who is an industrial designer who has health care industry clients, cited the need to address earthquake retrofit requirements as a major issue the board faces. Mote has lived full-time in Big Bear for nearly three years, he said.
Bulman, a retired project manager and 11-year resident of Big Bear Valley, said her work on the Big Bear Valley Education Trust and work with teachers and students along with her professional credentials gives her the skills to be an asset on the board.
Melnick is a lawyer who has worked extensively in the healthcare field. She and her family moved full-time to Big Bear this summer. She volunteers as a member of the school site council at North Shore Elementary and is on the board of the Snow Summit Race Team. She is eager for the opportunity to be more engaged in the community, she said. “Being on this board is a marriage of all the things that are important to me,” Melnick said.
Board president Peter Boss thanked the applicants for their interest, and complimented them on their qualifications. He encouraged all of them to consider running for election to the board in 2020. “This is like America’s Got Talent, but it’s Big Bear’s Got Talent,” Boss said. “And like America’s Got Talent, we can only pick one person.”
“With all these qualified applicants, it’s not making it easy,” said board member Steve Baker.
Board member Donna Nicely nominated Melnick for the position. Boss seconded the nomination. The roll call vote was made and the vote was unanimous in favor of Melnick.
Boss conducted the swearing in ceremony. Melnick will be seated on the board in time for the next regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
