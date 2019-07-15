The city of Big Bear Lake issued a press release stating Jeff Mathieu will be leaving the city by the end of 2019. Mathieu has been the city manager for 13 years. An exact date for Mathieu’s retirement wasn’t stated.
The release notes Mathieu’s accomplishments since he joined the city of Big Bear Lake in 2006. He came to Big Bear after serving with the city of Santa Monica, where he was the director of resource management, airport director, harbor master and oversaw redevelopment.
According to the release issued by the city of Big Bear Lake, Mathieu has “been responsible for numerous capital projects that have greatly improved the city’s overall infrastructure, such as major street improvements, constructing new trails, upgrading parks and adding the city’s majestic Boulder Bay Park that welcomes visitors at the city’s west entry.”
“In an effort to enhance the overall visitor experience and stimulate the local economy, Mathieu and his team embarked on the Village Renaissance Project to revitalize the Village L creating one of the city’s most popular attractions enjoyed by all. After the completion of this project, the city has continued to make accessibility improvements to the Village by acquiring property that now provides additional parking lots and public facilities. The success of the Village Renaissance Project led Mathieu to initiate the planning of the City’s next visionary development in the Moonridge Corridor setting the stage for another multifaceted leisure opportunity for visitors and residents to enjoy,” the press release stated.
City Council members lauded Mathieu and his tenure with the city of Big Bear Lake. Mayor Randall Putz said Mathieu’s retirement is bittersweet. “We frankly are fortunate Jeff chose to cap off his distinguished career in Big Bear,” Putz stated. “Jeff’s significant contribution to the stability and effectiveness of our city will no doubt last long past his departure, and Big Bear Lake is a better place because of his tireless dedication to our community over the past 13 years.”
Mathieu replaced Michael Perry as city manger upon Perry’s retirement in 2006. Mathieu officially began his career with Big Bear Lake on July 24, 2006. He told The Grizzly in 2006 that Big Bear was just where he wanted to be. He had vacationed in the Valley for years and was looking forward to sharing his good fortune to work here with others.
Mathieu anticipates retiring prior to the end of the year, but the exact timing of his departure will depend upon the transition of his replacement. The City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss how to fill the city manager vacancy created by Mathieu’s retirement. That meeting has not been scheduled.
For more on Mathieu’s pending retirement, see the July 17 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.