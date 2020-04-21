When Big Bear resident and business owner, Jeff Richards heard that Big Bear Believer’s Chapel had not been receiving any meat product donations for their weekly food pantry giveaway, Jeff’s Famous Jerky owner had a solution.
“When we heard about the Believer’s Chapel food pantry need, we already had planned to go out in the local community with special Thank You for Your Service boxes filled with various flavors of our jerky," Richards said.
Pastor Eric Hoerger and his wife, Lynn, run the largest weekly food pantry in the Big Bear area. Due to the impact of closed businesses, layoffs and people sheltering at home, the need for donations is imperative.
“In addition, we already took boxes and presented them to each of the three local Big Bear Lake Fire Department locations,” Richards said. “The Bear Valley Community Hospital emergency room staff were surprised and elated when we showed up yesterday, too.”
Richards also delivered jerky to the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station and staff at the Big Bear Lake Post Office. “We wanted to make sure we included them because they take such good care of us handling a large volume of shipped online orders five to six days a week,” Richards said. “We still have a few more visits and drop-offs to make this week, and when we are done, we will have given back more than 300 bags of Jeff’s Famous Jerky to the community.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Jeff’s Famous Jerky has encouraged its customers all over the United States to consider donating purchases of jerky to those people they know who have experienced the financial impact of layoffs and temporary business closings. “The support for our idea has been even more than we expected,” Richards said. “And we are proud to say that every single week our online shipments include many generous gifts of the heart. In addition, we are sending our own signed personal letters of gratitude to every customer who orders from us, because it helps support the huge impact our own business has experienced during these challenging times.”
In September, Richards relocated his Jeff’s Famous Jerky corporate office and fulfillment center from Mission Viejo to Big Bear, where the company first started in 2010. The company’s products can be found in more than a dozen Big Bear Lake and Big Bear City retail businesses including the Jeff’s Famous Jerky headquarters at the temporarily closed Village Faire retail location. For more information, visit JeffsFamousJerky.com.
