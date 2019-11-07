On Nov. 7, prosecutors from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office accompanied by a group of local representatives attended the relocation hearing for Ross Leo Wollschlager, a sexually violent predator. Wollschlager was convicted of a series of sexual assaults committed against women and children in Ventura County. On Sep. 19, a Ventura County Superior Court judge ordered Wollschlager to be housed in Joshua Tree.
Officials from San Bernardino County worked jointly to oppose the effort to relocate this sexually violent predator into our community. Sheriff John McMahon, District Attorney Jason Anderson and Supervisor Dawn Rowe met with local officials and hundreds of concerned citizens. The Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station assessed the potential threat and the effects housing Wollschlager would have on law enforcement resources. Additionally, hundreds of residents emailed their opposition to Wollschlager’s relocation and these were presented to the judge.
Third District Supervisor Rowe helped spearhead community efforts to oppose the relocation. “I’m pleased with the judge’s ruling,” Rowe said. “It demonstrates that when a community comes together over a common cause, we can truly make a difference.” Additionally, State Senator Grove’s letter of opposition and outreach coupled with local support from the city councils of 29 Palms and Yucca Valley painted a picture of the negative effects this relocation would have on the residents of the Morongo Basin.
Sheriff McMahon thanks the District Attorney team for their effort. The expert preparation and litigation by Deputy District Attorneys Maureen O’Connell and Dan Ross was pivotal to the community’s case. He also thanks Judge Ayers for her willingness to listen to the concerns of our community and deciding San Bernardino County should not bear the burden of housing Wollschlager who has consistently demonstrated his ability to commit violence toward women and children.
