The LifeStream blood donor bus returns to Big Bear Valley with a stop at Keller Williams Thursday, May 14. The LifeStream Community Blood Drive is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Keller Williams, 42149 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
LifeStream mobile drives are not large social gatherings. Cleaning procedures have been strengthened. Screening processes include temperature checks before the donor walks into a mobile drive. The amount of people allowed in mobile drives is limited to meet social distancing standards. Staff, donors and visitors are required to wear face coverings. Face coverings are not provided by LifeStream.
LifeStream requests individuals not donate blood if they have recently visited an area at highest risk of COVID-19, have a COVID-19 infection, been directly exposed or if they want a test for the virus.
For more info, call 800-879-4484, ext. 458 or visit www.LStream.org.
