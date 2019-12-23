Every year the community gives and gives, says Kiwanis Club of Big Bear Valley president Priscilla Anderson. This year the giving was off the charts.
Hundreds of toys were donated to the Kiwanis Gifts for Kids program this year. Toys were dropped off at a variety of businesses around Big Bear Valley. The Big Bear Grizzly publisher's truck was stuffed with toys not once, but twice and then some. The Big Bear City Community Services District donated $1,000 worth of toys for the Kiwanis program.
On Dec. 20, volunteers gathered at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake to prepare toy packages for 80 Big Bear families. Anderson said Kiwanis couldn't do it without the generosity of the Big Bear community.
Any toys that weren't delivered during the gift giveaway Dec. 21 were then donated to DOVES to hand out to families supported by the nonprofit organization.
