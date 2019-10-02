Two of three wells in the Lake William area have been taken off-line due to nitrate levels. The wells in question are not the primary wells for drinking water in the area, and the drinking water is fine.
Tests done in July showed the acceptable level of nitrates in the Monte Vista well was nearing the maximum level, according to Reggie Lamson, general manager of the Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power. The DWP provides domestic water service to 125 customers in Lake William, the community off Highway 38 in the East Valley.
The wells in that area are regulated by San Bernardino County Public Health Department, not the state, Lamson said. A second test confirmed the levels of nitrates were at 11 milligrams per liter in the Monte Vista Well, and the well was turned off. The Onyx well was also turned off, as it too is a back up and used for blending water with Monte Vista.
The good news is that some time ago, the DWP drilled the Arrastre Creek well, and it’s the primary water source for the Lake William area, Lamson said. The Arrastre Creek well is in a different area than the Monte Vista and Onyx wells, and the water is 95 percent pristine, according to Lamson.
“At no time did we deliver water to customers that exceeded the MCL (maximum contaminate level),” Lamson said.
