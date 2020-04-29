Measure I and the March 3 primary election seem like a lifetime ago. COVID-19 was just beginning to emerge in this country at that time, but with barely time to finish the initial ballot count, life across the county and in Big Bear Valley turned on a dime.
Jeff Willis, Big Bear Fire Department chief, said response procedures have changed due to COVID-19 to protect patients and staff. Call volume has decreased by 50 percent, partially due to the decline in visitors to the Valley and people who are not seeking any kind of medical attention out of fear, Willis said.
The department has taken precautions to protect fire department personnel, from closing the administration offices, checking temperatures of fire department personnel as they arrive and finish their shifts, as well as several times a day. The biggest risk is when the firefighters leave the station to go home, Willis said.
While the administrative offices may be closed, there is still plenty of administrative work to be done. Measure I was defeated, meaning the budget for the coming year will reflect reductions to keep operations going. When it became evident that Big Bear Fire Department couldn’t sustain current operations without using reserves, the board instructed Willis to balance the budget, which led to plans to close the Sugarloaf station in March 2019. The board said if Measure I didn’t pass, the plan was to close the station, Willis said.
The recommendation initially was to close the station and reduce daily staffing from 13 to 11. Drilling down deeper, Willis said the savings won’t be enough to sustain operations. He will present a budget to the board for review in May that balances the budget and keeps the Sugarloaf station open.
In the proposed budget, daily staffing will be reduced from 13 to nine and the department will adopt an ambulance operator model, Willis said. This won’t happen immediately, he said. The one current vacant firefighter position won’t be filled but converted to a nonsafety position of ambulance operator. A second ambulance operator will be hired if the budget plan is approved.
Wills said the plan is actually a three- to four-year plan implemented through attrition as some personnel may choose to move on to other departments.
The staffing changes will have an impact on ISO ratings. A rerating will take place and since a portion of that rating is based on staffing, the result won’t be favorable, Willis said. “There’s no possible way it could be,” he said.
Big Bear voted against Measure I either because they didn’t want more taxes or because they didn’t feel the need for the level of service the funding would provide, Willis said. Big Bear Fire Department will deliver the level of service the community chose and manage that to the best of its ability, he said.
Some changes have already taken place, including two administrative positions that were eliminated in March. The curbside chipping program has been eliminated for this year, Willis said. It’s a valuable program but there is an added cost the department can’t absorb, he said.
While calls for service are down during the COVID-19 emergency, weather is heating up and that means that wildland fire season is also on the horizon. When the pandemic emerged, county fire agencies formed a unified command to protect and serve the communities, Willis said. There are no safe harbors when it comes to avoiding COVID-19, he said, and county fire agencies recognized that early on.
An incident comment post was established and directors were put in place to manage various divisions. Willis serves as the director for the mountains. If any division becomes overwhelmed due to the coronavirus, the response comes from other areas. Personnel could be shifted as necessary, along with equipment.
At the same time, fire management teams are trying to plan for a wildland fire season in a COVID-19 environment, Willis said. Fire camps on major incidents see thousands of fire personnel coming in and out. Social distancing isn’t an option.
The Big Bear Fire Department budget will be presented for review in May with approval expected at the June 2 Big Bear Fire Authority board meeting.
