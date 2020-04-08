The LifeStream bus is heading back to Big Bear. There is a LifeStream community blood drive at Bear Valley Community Hospital from 9 a.m. to
2 p.m. Friday, April 10.
During the COVID-19 emergency, blood donations have decreased, impacting blood supply. With school closures and business shutdowns resulting in more than 80 canceled blod drives, 5,000 pints of blood LifeStream anticipated to collect have disappeared.
“Blood donation is an urgent, first response action to this outbreak,” said Joe Chaffin, LifeStream’s chief medical officer. “It is not a gathering that needs to be avoided. Healthy blood donors are needed now more than ever. Cancer patients, trauma victims and other patients who need regular transfusions need blood every day. We cannot let things get to the point where there’s no blood available for them.”
Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Those under the age of 17 must provide written parental consent. Parental consent forms are available at
www.LStream.org or at the community blood drive.
Prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donors receive a mini-physical as part of the donation process as well as free cholesterol screening and gift of life donor loyalty points.
For more information, call
800-879-484, ext.. 458. Bear Valley Community Hospital is at 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
