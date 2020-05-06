The LifeStream blood donor bus returns to Big Bear Valley the first week of May with two blood drives. Healthy Individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Those under the age of 17 must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Parent consent forms are available at donor centers, community blood drives or online at www.LStream.org.
The first Big Bear blood drive is at Bear Valley Community Hospital, 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 8.
The second Big Bear blood drives is at Starbucks, 42140 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
Donors receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life donor loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at
www.LStream.org. All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donating blood takes about an hour.
For more information, call
800-879-4484, ext. 458 or visit the LifeStream website.
