The LifeStream bus returns to Big Bear Lake Saturday, Sept. 14, for a community blood drive at Starbucks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By mentioning the code “Dodgers” at registration, donors have a chance to win four Dodgers tickets to the
Sept. 21 game against Colorado and an autographed Kike Hernandez baseball.
Donors receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Live donor loyalty points that may be redeemed online at www.LStream.org.
Healthy individuals age 15 and older may donate blood. Those under the age of 17 must provide LifeStream with written parental consent.
All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donating blood takes about an hour. For more information, call 800-879-4484.
Starbucks is at 42140 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
