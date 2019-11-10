The first tree of the season shines brightly at Bear Valley Community Hospital. The Tree of Lights was lighted during the annual ceremony Nov. 9.
Sponsored by the Bear Valley Community Hospital Foundation, the Tree of Lights is filled with white lights symbolizing loved ones. The lights are purchased as a donation in memory of those we've lost. The tree remains lit until Jan. 31.
For more photos and the story, see the Nov. 13 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
