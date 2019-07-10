Big Bear rolled with the combination punches thrown at Ridgecrest
July 4 and 5. The good news is no damage resulted in Big Bear Valley because of the pair of strong earthquakes that rattled the communities near the Owens Valley.
The earthquakes should serve as a wake-up call for those who live in Big Bear, said Tiffany Swantek, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Big Bear Station.
“We’re lucky it happened far enough from our area,” Swantek said. “For sure it is a great reminder for us. A lot of people are just not prepared for something like that.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
