1941-1959
1947: Sportsmen of Big Bear Valley rally to support State Senator Ralph E. Swing of San Bernardino regarding a $10 million measure for propagation and conservation of wildlife. The
Feb. 7, 1947, issue of The Grizzly reported that the measure called for wildlife restoration fund and setting up a wildlife conservation board to ensure the stocking of the vast wildlife area with quail, antelope, deer and other game birds and animals.
1960-1989
1970: A story in the Feb. 5, 1970, issue of The Grizzly, reported the official re-opening of the Big Bear City Airport under public ownership. Originally issued on Sept. 30, 1949, the new permit from the California Department of Aeronautics provides for daylight operation only, until an approved type lighting system is installed. The newly-hired airport manager, Ralph C. Lewis, received the state airport permit from Philip Reames, chairman of the airport advisory commission for County Service Area 53.
1990-2019
2000: A fire damages the Big Bear Middle School maintenance room according to a story in the Feb. 2, 2000, issue of The Big Bear Grizzly. Investigation determined that the fire was an act of arson. A 14-year-old male student, who was known to be on campus at the time of the fire, was interviewed at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station. He admitted to being responsible for the fire. He was cited into juvenile court and released to his parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.