Looking Back, Feb. 5, 2020

Poultry and eggs were bargains compared to today's prices, according to this ad in the Feb. 7, 1947, issue of The Grizzly. Note the phone number had four numbers rather than the seven to 10 numbers used regularly in 2020.

1941-1959

   1947: Sportsmen of Big Bear Valley rally to support State Senator Ralph E. Swing of San Bernardino regarding a $10 million measure for propagation and conservation of wildlife. The

Feb. 7, 1947, issue of The Grizzly reported that the measure called for wildlife restoration fund and setting up a wildlife conservation board to ensure the stocking of the vast wildlife area with quail, antelope, deer and other game birds and animals.

1960-1989

   1970: A story in the Feb. 5, 1970, issue of The Grizzly, reported the official re-opening of the Big Bear City Airport under public ownership. Originally issued on Sept. 30, 1949, the new permit from the California Department of Aeronautics provides for daylight operation only, until an approved type lighting system is installed. The newly-hired airport manager, Ralph C. Lewis, received the state airport permit from Philip Reames, chairman of the airport advisory commission for County Service Area 53.

1990-2019

   2000: A fire damages the Big Bear Middle School maintenance room according to a story in the Feb. 2, 2000, issue of The Big Bear Grizzly. Investigation determined that the fire was an act of arson. A 14-year-old male student, who was known to be on campus at the time of the fire, was interviewed at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station. He admitted to being responsible for the fire. He was cited into juvenile court and released to his parents.

