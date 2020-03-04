1941-1959
1947: Big Bear Valley was seeing double for the first time ever with the announcement of the first twins to be born in Big Bear, according to a story in the March 7, 1947, issue of The Grizzly. Marjorie Thibadeau delivered a girl weighing 4 pounds, 12 ounces then 8 minutes later delivered a boy weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces. The twins were delivered by Dr. Bernard Godwin and Dr. Michael Werlinich at Bear Valley Emergency Hospital.
1960-1989
1976: A $3 million sewer bond passed with an 84 percent approval vote by Big Bear Valley voters, according to the main headline in the
March 4, 1976, issue of the Big Bear Life and Grizzly. Unofficial vote counts indicated that 1,389 voters said yes to the bonds while 261 said no. In other news reported on March 4, the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board passed a resolution to amend existing waste discharge prohibitions to Big Bear Lake, Bear Creek and its tributaries. The move allowed the Big Bear Municipal Water District to proceed with plans to develop a program for stabilizing the water level in Big Bear Lake through the use of reclaimed water.
1990-2019
2006: Mountain Area Regional Transit Authority board members were stunned when General Manager Jerry Davis informed them that the agency received an unsatisfactory carrier inspection report, according to the top story, “Drug Violations hit MARTA,” in the March 1, 2006, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. The agency was cited for nine drug and alcohol related violations found during an audit conducted by the California Highway Patrol. The CHP uncovered lapses in drug policy enforcement at the agency. One employee in a safety-sensitive function continued working for 10 months after failing a drug test in March 2005. The employee wasn’t suspended nor did he receive the state mandated drug treatment, according to the report.
