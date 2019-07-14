Air Rescue 306 was called out to the Big Bear area July 13 to search for and help a lost hiker.
Anthony Edward Guerrero, 35, was hiking alone in the mountains near Big Bear when he became directionally disoriented and lost. Fearing nightfall, Guerrero called 911 for assistance.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s helicopter 40K1 responded to the GPS location that Guerrero’s cellphone gave when he placed the call. Upon arrival, they located Guerrero at the 5,500-foot level. He was off trail in steep and rugged terrain. The 50K1 crew determined a hoist rescue would need to be conducted and requested Air Rescue 306.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Air Rescue 306 responded to the location and lowered a rescue medic to Guerrero. The hiker was placed in a rescue harness and hoisted into the helicopter. Guerrero was transported to Snow Valley Ski Resort to a waiting deputy.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public about the dangers of hiking in the mountains. Without proper experience and preparation, this type of activity can lead to serious injury or death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.