The Big Bear Lake Vons store is closed, at least temporarily due to a maintenance issue.
The normally busy parking lot is almost empty in front of the grocery store and employees are manning each of the entrances telling potential customers that the store is closed for maintenance issues. No clarification as to what type of maintenance was provided.
A city truck is at the back of the store and appears to be flushing or pumping into lines underground, possibly sewer lines. It's unknown if the truck's presence is related to the mystery maintenance at the grocery store.
A call to Vons by The Grizzly to get information was met with No Comment by a staff member. She did say the store would be closed two to three hours.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
