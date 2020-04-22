Get out the pots, pans and musical instruments. Big Bear Connected encourages the community to show its appreciation to first responders and essential workers in the Valley. It’s something that everyone in every Big Bear neighborhood can do, too.
In fact, that’s the plan.
Make a Joyful Noise begins Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m. and continues every night at the same time. You may have seen people around the world singing, banging pots and pans and clapping their hands to honor their COVID-19 heroes. While Big Bear is spread out, the people at Big Bear Connected think this show of support can be done here, too. Sound carries in the Valley, aided by the southern and northern mountain ridges.
On Wednesday promptly at 7 p.m., Big Bear Connected invites the Big Bear community to step outside and bang on pots and pans, sing a song or shout out to the neighbors in celebration of Big Bear’s heroes. It’s that simple. Then continue the tribute every evening at the same time.
Post your contribution on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram using the hashtag
#BIGBEARJOYFULNOISE.
For more information, visit the Big Bear Connected Facebook page, YouTube account or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.