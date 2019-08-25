Big Bear Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Big Bear City man on suspicion of shooting arrows at passing vehicles along North Shore Drive.
Jathon Musella, 37, was arrested Aug. 23 at a residence in the 100 block of North Shore Drive following a search warrant served at the house. Deputies began the investigation Aug. 18 when they received a report of a man shooting a bow and arrow into the street and at passing vehicles in the vicinty of North Sierra Avenue and North Shore Drive.
The report claimed the man was sitting on the tailgate of a truck shooing the bow and arrows. Deputies arrived to investigate on Aug. 18 and spoke with Musella. He was in possession of bows and arrows, according to authorities, but was not actively pointing or shooting the weapon at the time. No damage was found in the immediate area, authorities said.
The detective bureau at the Big Bear Sheriff's Station continued the investigation and served the search warrant on Aug. 23 around 2:30 p.m. Bows were seized for evidence, along with bolts and arrow tips. Musella was arrested and booked on felony charges of willfully projecting an object at a vehicle with the intent to cause great bodily injury. He is being held on $25,000 bail. Arraignment is set for Tuesday, Aug. 27, in San Bernardino County Superior Court.
This matter remains under investigation to determine if there are any unreported victims who may have been targeted by Musella. If you believe you were a victim of this crime or if you have additional information pertaining to this case, you are urged to contact Det. A. Montbriand at 909-866-0100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can report information through WETIP by calling 800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.