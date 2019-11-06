Marina Resort is getting a new name. But really it’s an old, or rather a former name. The Big Bear Lake lodge will once again be called Marina Riviera.
Casetta Group, a brand and hospitality management company for boutique hotels, has partnered with Montecito Venture Partners and other investors, which has owned and operated the property for about two years.
Marina Resort opened in 1969 and is the only waterfront hotel on Big Bear Lake. The new partnership will include renovations and new food and beverage concepts at not only Marina Riviera, but two other properties the Casetta Group is now managing. Those boutique hotels inlcude The Pearl in San Diego and Casa Cody in Palm Springs.
