UPDATE: Due to inclement weather conditions, Big Bear High School will be released early today. Classes end at 1:50 p.m. Big Bear Middle School will also have an early out, at 1:30 p.m. instead of 1:52 p.m.
Boys soccer tryouts at Big Bear Middle School have been postponed until Friday due to weather.
March roared in with a snow storm that began March 1 and continues to drop snow March 2.
Big Bear Mountain Resort reports 6 to 8 inches of new snow with snow falling throughout the day. All roads leading into Big Bear are open, but chains are required.
R-2 conditions are in effect, meaning all vehicles must have chains or traction devices except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive. All motorists must carry chains.
What to expect the next 24-48 hours:
Snow showers will continue tapering off by late afternoon or early evening. Highs will be in the mid 30s during the day, dipping into the 20s overnight.
Chain control will remain in effect on mountain roads until snow is cleared and roads are considered safe for travel without chains. All motorists must carry chains as weather and road conditions can and will change without notice.
Tuesday, March 3, is expected to be mostly clear and warmer. However, a Santa Ana wind event will develop by Tuesday, with winds in the 10-20 mph range at times, with gusts up to 50 mph possible below passes and canyons.
The remainder of the week should return to milder, spring-like temperatures, with the next chance for precipitation moving in Sunday, March 8.
Long range, the forecast shows the possibility several storms on the horizon, with significant snowfall possible for March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.