The San Bernardino County public health officer issued a recommendation late today that people should wear face coverings when leaving home for essential business.
Essential outings include grocery shopping, visiting the pharmacy, post office, bank or pharmacy. This is an attempt to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.
People should not attempt to secure surgical or N95 masks. Those should only be used by medical personnel and emergency responders.
Face coverings may include cloth coverings that secure to the ears and cover the nose and mouth. Homemade cloth ear loop covers, bandannas and handkerchiefs, and neck gaitors can be used. The coverings may reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially among people who are asymptomatic, officials say.
San Bernardino County reviewed the guidelines issued April 1 by the state department of public health. Those guidelines state that the best community and individual defense against contracting the novel coronavirus remains washing hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding people who are ill, and continuing to stay safe at home and practice social distancing when in public or with other people.
The state guidelines state there may be a benefit to using face coverings to reduce asymptomatic transmission. However, face coverings may increase risk if users reduce their use of other strong defenses such as physical distancing and and washing hands frequently.
"If you do use a face covering, make sure to practice frequent hand washing before and after touching and adjusting the covering," said Dr. Erin Gustafson, acting public health officer for San Bernardino County.
Face coverings should be washed frequently after use, at least daily. Use detergent and hot water, and dry on a hot cycle. Place the coverings in a bag until washing. Dispose of coverings that are stretched or damaged, have holes or no longer cover the nose or mouth.
"We all need to do our part to flatten the curve, and residents should use this as one more tool to stop the spread of this disease," said Curt Hagman, chair of the county Board of Supervisors.
