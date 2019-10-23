The project is still three to five years from completion, but the Moonridge Corridor development is still on track.
John Harris, director of development services for the city of Big Bear Lake, has met several times with Moonridge-area business owners. He asked for their input, worked with the city’s engineering consultant and expects to have a finalized draft ready to present to the City Council next month.
The meetings with merchants seemed to go well, Harris said. “We held three or four meetings and each time the crowd got larger,” he said. “We had a couple of dozen at the last meeting. It was very positive. I can’t speak for them, but my feeling was that they were all excited about the project.”
The Moonridge Corridor plan is part of the city of Big Bear Lake’s pedestrian, bicycle and equestrian master plan, developed in 2014. It includes street improvements in the business district between Elm Street and Clubview Drive in the Moonridge area of Big Bear Lake.
The goal is, Harris said, to present the plan to the City Council at the
Nov. 25 meeting. “I believe we’re very close to finalizing the engineering phase,” Harris said on Oct. 22. “I’m hoping to get one final set of plans from the engineering consultant by the end of October.”
