With less than a week until the March 3 primary election, those on both sides of Measure I in Big Bear are working to get their message out to voters.
Measure I, if approved by voters, would form a community facilities district within Big Bear Valley. Each improved property would be assessed 6 cents per square foot for habitable structures. Unimproved properties pay $35 per year. The ski resorts would pay $375,000 each per year.
Commercial properties would pay the 6 cents per square foot. Lodging facilities and homes used for private home rental sites, including those rented by Airbnb and VRBO, would pay the 6 cents per square foot and a $78 per bedroom. All assessments are annual.
For the past couple of years, Big Bear Fire Department personnel have looked at ways to maintain and improve service with the growing demand for that service in the Valley. Every option was explored, according to Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis. Based on input from the Big Bear community, Measure I was developed.
Big Bear’s residents and property owners said they were willing to pay their fair share, Willis said. But with the demand on the fire service by the growing visitor population, Big Bear’s residents said the visitors needed to also pay.
