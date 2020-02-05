March 3 is just a month away. Ballots have been mailed, early voting is open. Campaigns are heating up.
In Big Bear, the Measure I campaign is the one getting the most buzz. Those on both sides are posting signs spreading their message though advertising and social media. Those supporting the measure are making phone calls and walking the streets.
The message is clear, more funding is necessary to continue serving the public of Big Bear Valley. Those opposing the measure claim either San Bernardino County could provide the same service at a lesser cost or the city of Big Bear Lake and the Big Bear City Community Services District need to find a way to provide more money for the Fire Department.
Measure I on the March 3 ballot, if approved, will increase funding by approximately $3.5 million annually. All developed properties will be assessed 6 cents per square foot of developed living space. This does not include garages or outbuildings. A minimum of $35 per parcel and a maximum of $2,500 is assessed. This applies to residential and commercial properties.
Residential rental properties are assessed 6 cents per square foot, plus an additional $78 per rental room. This applies to transient type rental properties, according to Kristin Mandolini, financial officer for the Big Bear Fire Department. Those that are rented for more than a day but less than 30, such as private home vacation rentals, those rented through Airbnb or VRBO.
