The Democratic Club of Big Bear Valley hosts its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Big Bear Discovery Center. Meetings are open to the public.
Guest speakers include Abigail Medina, candidate for the California 23rd Senate District, and Paul Zamoyta, Bear Valley Unified School District board member.
For more information, email
The Big Bear Discovery Center is at 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
