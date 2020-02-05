Jonni Vindiola, curator of the Big Bear Valley History Museum, is the speaker at the Big Bear Valley Historical Society’s February general meeting on Feb. 13. Vindiola’s topic is “The Lure of the Pines,” a look at the mysteries of the first people to inhabit the San Bernardino Mountains — the Serranos or Yuhaviatam.
Discover what made the Big Bear Valley special to these first residents, how they adapted and flourished, and the story of what drove them away.
The general meeting begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Bridges Presbyterian Church. Refreshments will be served. There is also an opportunity drawing with proceeds going to the Big Bear Museum.
Bridges Presbyterian Church is at 579 Knickerbocker Road, Big Bear Lake.
