There won’t be an official public Memorial Day ceremony Monday,
May 25, at Veterans Park in Big Bear Lake. But residents and visitors alike can still pay their respects.
The city of Big Bear Lake and the Big Bear Valley Marine Corps League Detachment 1038 host a Memorial Day observance at Veterans Park with a static display commemorating the sacrifices of the U.S. military personnel who died while serving. The display is on view from 8 a.m. to noon. Social distancing requirements will be in place.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States honoring and mourning the military personnel who paid the ultimate sacrifice while on duty.
Assemblyman Jay Obernolte will preside over a private wreath laying ceremony at the Gold Star Memorial in Veterans Park, said Jim Lowery of the Marine Corps League Detachment.
At noon, the flags will be ceremoniously returned to full staff by members of the Big Bear Boy Scout Troop No. 49 and Cub Scout Pack No. 49.
Veterans Park is at 450 Knickerbocker Road in Big Bear Lake.
—Kathy Portie
