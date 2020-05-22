As the city of Big Bear Lake has respectfully decided to forgo enforcement of the Governor's shutdown orders, it is more important than ever that our Community, Businesses and Guests all continue the amazing efforts and progress we've made to minimize the effects of the COVID-19 disease.
The city has approved a Re-Opening Plan designed to keep our community and guests safe as we begin to re-open businesses, lodging, restaurants, and recreation. The threat of a spike in coronavirus cases is still very real and it will take the cooperation of everyone in the Valley - residents, businesses, and tourists included - to follow the City Council's Plan.
Vital re-opening guidelines in the Plan include:
• All individuals should carry face coverings for use during interactions with others
• A 50% occupancy of posted limits for businesses, group, or church establishments
• Maintaining a minimum of 6 foot separation from all patrons, employees and other persons
• Installation of hand washing/sanitizing stations
• Implementation of PPE for employees
• Face coverings for all business operations
• All businesses should implement "Best Practices" to promote the safety of employees, patrons and our community members
• All businesses should provide staffing at the entrance to effectively maintain proper physical distancing among patrons
• Group gatherings should be limited to no more than 10 individuals
• Our most vulnerable members of the community should continue to take special precautions and limit interactions with others to the maximum extent practical
Read the full guidelines from the City HERE.
Read COVID-19 Best Practices & Community Guidelines from Visit Big Bear HERE.
Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we continue to revive and rebuild our community!
