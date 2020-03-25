Results of autopsies performed on a missing couple found in Big Bear near the Cougar Crest Trail have been released.
The bodies of Paul Arthur Stockwell, Jr. 29, and Ria Gabriella Williams, 27, were discovered Feb. 3. The San Bernardino County coroner's office determined that Williams died of a gunshot wound and had committed suicide.
Stockwell also died of a gunshot wound, according to the coroner. The manner of his death is undetermined; however evidence discovered at the scene is consistent with suicide, authorities said.
A gun, registered to Stockwell, was discovered at the scene.
Stockwell was a resident of Big Bear and Williams, his girlfriend, resided in Santa Ana.
Williams' vehicle was found in the parking area near Cougar Crest Trail in the predawn hours Feb. 3. Williams and Stockwell were last seen on Jan. 29 in Big Bear. She was reported missing when she didn't report for work on Jan. 31.
Stockwell's father reported him missing as well, but neither missing persons reports suggested any suspicious circumstances.
When the vehicle was discovered, Deputy Ryan Girard and K9 Dare joined the search on the Cougar Crest Trail. The bodies were discovered at 1:30 pm. about a half-mile into the forest, according to authorities.
Detectives appreciate the patience and understanding of the Big Bear community during this lengthy investigation.
