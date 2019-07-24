Shelly Campa has been located and is not injured.
Campa was reported missing on July 23. Her husband called to report her missing after she didn't return from an off-roading adventure near God's Eye in the Baldwin Lake area. According to the Big Bear Sheriff's Station, Campa sent her husband a text message around 1 p.m. letting him know she was going off-roading. God's Eye is on Forest Road 2N02 and the area is treacherous, authorities said.
She was reported missing at 6:45 p.m. Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff's station searched the off-road trails extensively for her new turquoise Jeep Wranger but were unable to find Campa. Searching continued through the night. Attempts to reach Campa by phone went straight to voicemail.
Search efforts resumed in the early morning of July 24 with assistance from the Sheriff's Department Aviation Division and Bear Valley Search and Rescue ground crews.
At approximately 2:45 p.m., Sheriff's Aviation located Campa's Jeep at Horse Thief Flats. She was found nearby within a few minutes. Campa was airlifted from the scene for medical assessment and to be reunited with her family at the Big Bear Airport.
Authorities said Campa is reported to be dehydrated but otherwise uninjured.
