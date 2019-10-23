The Big Bear Chamber loves to meet with its members. One way to do that is through business networking mixers.
There are two mixers left on the 2019 schedule. After Hours mixers are from 5 to 7 p.m. Mixers are free for members in good standing. Cost is $10 for nonmembers. Network with Big Bear business people. Share ideas. Meet new people and reconnect with old friends. The next mixer is at Santana & Mavericks Restaurant. The final mixer of the season is a holiday mixer on
Dec. 3 at Apples Bed and Breakfast Inn.
The Chamber has also announced plans for an East Valley Businesses Group. An organizational meeting is set for Nov. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Barnstorm Restaurant in the Big Bear Airport terminal building, 501 W. Valley Blvd., Big Bear City.
For more information on Chamber events, visit www.bigbearchamber.com, call 909-866-4607 or stop by the Chamber office at 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake.
Santana & Mavericks is at 40771 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Apples Bed and Breakfast Inn is at 42430 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.