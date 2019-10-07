Incorrect documents posted with the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors agenda for an Oct. 8 public hearing has resulted in a delay on the proposed Moon Camp development.
According to Steve Foulkes, former vice president with RCK Properties, which owns the Fawnskin property, an older environmental impact report was included in the online documents instead of the latest environmental impact report.
David Wirt, public information officer for San Bernardino County, confirmed the delay to the Big Bear Grizzly.
Because of the error, the public hearing regarding the Moon Camp project has been delayed until a later date so that the appropriate documents can be reviewed by the public. Foulkes said the new hearing could be as late as December, but no date has been set.
For more information on the Oct. 8 county Board of Supervisors meeting, visit www.sbcounty.gov.
