One man was injured and several recreational vehicles destroyed by a motor home fire at Fox Farm Storage in Big Bear Lake.
Just before noon on Oct. 12, thick black smoke rose above Big Bear Lake and could be seen from miles around. When firefighters arrived at the storage facility on Fox Farm Road, one motor home was fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread to a second motor home, a boat, a travel trailer and a storage trailer. All were destroyed. Other vehicles were also damaged, but no structures were damaged.
One person was airlifted to a trauma hospital off the mountain. His condition is unknown. He reportedly is the owner of the first motor home that caught fire.
There were reports of propane tanks exploding during the blaze. Fire department officials stated no propane tanks exploded. Bystanders may have heard tires exploding and thought they were propane tanks.
Approved comments on a story published on the Big Bear Grizzly website from two people who lost property in the fire claim the injured man poured gas directly into the carburetor of the motor home to attempt to start the engine. That has not been confirmed by the Big Bear Fire Department.
Capt. Matt Fonda of the Big Bear Fire Department had no additional information regarding the fire other than what was released on Oct. 12.
Big Bear Fire was assisted by CalFire in battling the blaze. The fire is under investigation.
— Judi Bowers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.