As people from the mountain communities made their way through the testing site April 17, officials continued with the same message: practice physical distancing, wear face coverings and stay diligent in the fight against COVID-19.
Big Bear Lake held its first COVID-19 specimen collection sites April 17 for residents of San Bernardino County mountain communities. Those with appointments were ushered through first, followed by those who didn’t make appointments in advance. “We have 150 appointments set up between 10 and noon and from noon to 2 (p.m.) it will be open to walk-ins. Those who didn’t get a chance to register or just now are coming down with symptoms can come,” said Corwin Porter of San Bernardino County department of public health.
Lab Corp was on site to help collect specimens and the results will be available to those tested within the next few days. Those results will be available to those patients on the Lab Corp website.
The overall results will be released as part of the San Bernardino County update on positive cases. To date, Big Bear has had five positive cases, but that number is expected to rise when the test results are released. Those numbers are anticipated to be released by April 21.
The testing took place at the auxiliary parking lot belonging to Big Bear Mountain Resort on Fox Farm Road and Garstin Drive. Three drive-thru lanes were set up and health care officials were testing two vehicles in each lane.
Frank Beccera with county public health who managed the specimen point collection site in Big Bear, said the department has learned from previous sites in ways to be more efficient. Becerra also expressed appreciation for the local partners. “We’re very fortunate to have great partners with the city of Big Bear Lake, the Fire Department and San Bernardino County Sheriffs and all the other county departments coming together to help. We hope to see as many people as possible.”
Positive cases continue to rise in San Bernardino County. As of today, there are 1,032 positive cases in the county with 47 deaths. “Deaths have been rising faster. The last two days we’ve seen an increase of eight both days,” Porter said.
Daily updates are usually released sometime around 5 p.m. and can be found on the county website dashboard found here.
“We’re hoping people in the county will continue to take this seriously,” Porter said of COVID-19. “Practice social distancing, cover their faces and stay home as much as possible unless it’s essential.”
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, has daily conversations with officials from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station and Big Bear Fire Department. He said during a City Council meeting on April 16, that he feels optimistic that Big Bear residents are taking the corornavirus seriously. There doesn’t seem to be a huge number of cases that haven’t been reported, and those who may be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms are staying in and practicing physical distancing, Rush said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.